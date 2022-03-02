Little A's Zone Scamper brings young athletes to Cowra

sport, local-sport,

Perfect weather welcomed more than 60 Little Athletics competitors from all over the Western Ranges to Cowra for a Zone Scamper event on Sunday. Catering for the youngest athletes, the event gave them a chance to experience a competition atmosphere in a fun and friendly environment. Cowra Little Athletics committee member, Krisha Tysoe, said the Zone Scamper was an exciting moment for the club. "Each age group took part in four events; discus, shotput, long jump and some running," she said. "We're very excited as it's something we haven't done for a long time, hosted an event, so we were keen to host something small to see how it would go for the club. "But we are very excited to have everyone come participate and visit Cowra for the day." Ms Tysoe said the event was a good learning experience for all the competitors. "It's good for our club as we normally just do the Thurday night thing in our own little group," she said. "So it's good to get out and see the other clubs and athletes and give them a taste of tournaments. "We have a couple clubs around the area that do something similar, but it's good to host ourselves." She said the club was hoping this experience would help them host bigger events in the future. "The scamper is shared regularly around the clubs, but we would like to work towards hosting a zone championship here in the next couple of years," she said. "That is where we are aiming but we need some work done on the grounds first. "So thanks to everyone for coming down and coming to Cowra," she said. On hand to help officiate the day was Costa Zakis, Director of Little Athletics NSW. Mr Zakis said it was very enjoyable to bring a competition back out to the region. "It's absolutely fantastic to be in Cowra in beautiful weather and it's really good to be able to bring sport out to the young kids of the Central West," he said. "One of our aims is to make sure we get sport out to as many regional areas as we can and Cowra is the perfect little spot to get out and run some competitions. "We haven't been out here for a good amount of time now, so it's good to be back." With COVID restrictions having eased on the Friday beforehand, he said it was fantastic to see so many people attending the event. "We had about 50 odd register and some more come along and register, so we had about 60 people here, which is very, very good," he said. "Last year we ran a similar event in another regional area and had about half turn up, so it's a really good turn out from Cowra. "We've been able to run athletics since November last year, which is good, but with the easing of COVID restrictions it just means it's so much easier for people to get out. "We don't have to worry about people wearing masks and that sort of thing. "So we are really happy to be here and have kids getting out and doing what they should be doing - a bit of running, a bit of jumping and a bit of throwing." READ MORE: Croquet players go on the attack Magpies better despite Bathurst Panthers loss Cowra Squash Club members get double dose of Commonwealth Games experience Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/374f82c5-ee47-418f-850a-0d68e19a0e9b.JPG/r1169_353_4496_2233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg