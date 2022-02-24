sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Panthers has overcome a slow start to down Cowra Magpies in the Western under 21s at Diggings Oval on Saturday afternoon. Panthers made five errors in the opening 15 minutes of the match, which allowed the visitors to take a surprise 6-0 lead, but a string of quick tries in the space of eight minutes had the hosts up 14-6 at the break. Panthers would ultimately build on that lead, finishing 22-6 victors, to claim their first win of the Western under 21s season. Charlie Hutchings, who scored two tries Panthers in the win, said it was a great result. "It was a good win," he said. "We started off really scratchy in that first 15, but we came back well. That last 10 minutes of the first half was really good. "The second half we went on with it, which was really well played out." Hutchings said the team improved massively following that 18-14 defeat to Parkes at Cowra in week one. "We talked about making everything simple and basic," he said. "We also wanted to slow the play-the-ball down a bit more, making sure we're working towards the ref." Cowra drew first blood in the 13th minute when Bill Statham crashed over, the Magpies capitalising on the Panthers' mistakes. Sam Haeata added the extras and the visitors were up 6-0. Panthers would finally break through for their first points in the 21st minute, when Hutchings scored the first of his double. The Panthers centre sold the Cowra defence with a dummy, but Jackson Carter would miss the conversion for the hosts to trail by just two points. Only minutes later the Panthers hit the front and some great kicking from halfback Noah Griffiths. Griffiths put in a chip on the last, got his foot on the lose ball again for it to bounce towards the Cowra line, for Panthers fullback Callum Limon to get his hands to the ball to score the try. Carter's conversion was successful and the hosts were 10-6. Three minutes later and Panthers scored again, as Bailey Large scored out wide. The extras weren't added but the hosts took the 14-6 to lead to the half-time break. Hutchings would score second seven minutes into the second half, with the conversion unsuccessful. Jesse Limon would score the last try for Panthers five minutes from time. Carter would miss the conversion again but he had to deal with the majority of his attempts being from out wide. Cowra coach Brett Jeffries said he was pleased with how well his side defended, especially coming off a 44-10 defeat to St Pat's. "Our defence was 1000 per cent on last week, but we did identify that straight up at training on Tuesday. We've rectified it," he said. "That last 15 minutes of the game, I think fatigue hit us. We only had 16 players, they were just off their feet. "They finished it well. I was proud of them," he said.

