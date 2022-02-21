Cowra Squash Club members get double dose of Commonwealth Games experience

sport, local-sport,

Cowra Squash Club members have enjoyed not one but two visits from former Commonwealth Games representative Lisa Camilleri. Camilleri and her family stopped by the club to host a series of clinics earlier this year however a cancellation in another town resulted in a return to Cowra last weekend. "The members really welcomed us last time we were here and it was quite an experience for everyone," she said. "Not a lot of people had coaching before so everyone really loved it and took advantage of it last time and then an opportunity came that we had a spare weekend. "[There were] a few members who missed out last time and also members that wanted to have another go." Camilleri said she likes to tailor her clinics to the wants and needs of the players, whether that be particular techniques or game play. "Before the clinic starts, I have a chat and write down what they want to fix in their game and that way I can structure the two hours specifically for the group that's in front of me," she said. "Last time I was here for three days, and within the three days of being in Cowra, I could see everyone's motivation and spirits lift. "Really it's just helping everyone enjoy their game a bit more." The clinics were similar this time around however Camilleri also ran a drills workshop. "I had a bit of feedback from a few of the ladies last time I was here and they said they come down and practice through the week.... so they will have a list of things they can work on when they come down together," she said. "It's really hard to get your head around change. "Normally in the second clinic or the third time I'm on court with someone... you can start making a lot of changes and you can see things are changing in their game and therefore you can move to the next level." Growing up in the country herself, Camilleri said the focus of their national tour has been getting to as many rural and regional clubs as possible. "Mum and dad would drive six, seven hours for me to get lessons so I know... a lot of country towns don't get squash coaches coming to their squash centre. We've dodged a lot of the cities," she said. "Once I stopped playing on the pro tour, I started coaching in Brisbane but I just had a calling like I wanted to get out to more people. "I was lucky enough to have a supportive husband and he said, 'why don't we do a national tour?' It was just a natural thing, as soon as he mentioned it, I knew that was right the move. "Now we're coming to the end of our first lap around Australia, we've been to 31 centres and we've travelled over 16,000km and we're enjoying it." READ MORE: Alan Luff was top of the leader board at Cowra Veterans on Thursday Cowra and District Trail Riders kick off 2022 with a bang Tough games test croquet players' skills Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

