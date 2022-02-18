sport, local-sport,

On Thursday, February 17, 38 veteran golfers took to Cowra Golf Club course to play a nine hole stableford event from the 10th tee, many of whom went on to play a further nine holes as competitors in the Pro Comp event. The golf course continues to be presented in great condition, but with the competitors having to deal the temperature reaching 33 degrees and varying wind directions and strength. Two veterans returned the good score of 20 stableford points with Alan Luff being declared the winner ahead of Ray Kelly on a countback, just ahead of Clive Wilson with 19 points. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were nine prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 20 Alan Luff (25). 20 Ray Kelly (27). 19 Clive Wilson (19). 18 Robert Morgan (18). 18 David Henley (26) 18 Colin Neilsen (22). 18 Jeff Macpherson (11). 17 Ron Nnewham (27). 17 Bruce Amos (29)*. *On a countback. The listed winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 30 players, competing on their official Golflink handicaps. David Booth played well to be the clear winner of the Pro Comp two points ahead of the next best players. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st David Booth 38 (Stableford Points). 2nd Jeffrey Macpherson 36. 3rd Jamie Judd 36. The above players are in the ball sweep with the runner ups, Col Neilsen 34, Robert Morgan 34, Ray Salsbury 34, James Paton 34, Paul Field 33, David Henley 32. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 279cm Jeffrey Macpherson. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 440cm Clive Wilson. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

