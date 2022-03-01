Croquet players go on the attack

sport, local-sport,

Pam Boler and Elaine Hall teamed up to play Chris Palazzi and Gwen Bush. After a slow start, the game progressed, improving as it went. Some very unexpected hoops were scored, much to the surprise of the scorer. We all had a very enjoyable game with the final score being 26 to Chris and Gwen and 16 to Pam and Elaine. Helen Bryant and Alison Muggridge drew the single game, with Alison having a difficult game. Her shots just didn't come off for her. We both enjoyed our game with Helen pegging out. Jan and Heather played Jenny and Lesley, who is a new player and up to the challenge of learning to play association croquet and enjoying a good, even game. The score was 26-18. Don and Gwen played Pam on a wet, soggy green on a cool Saturday. Don and Gwen gained the upper hand with 26 to 14. Anna and Heather played a singles game. Every chance for attacking was not missed. Anna finished up with a score of 22 and Heather pegged out 26. Gwen and Pam played Heather, the singles player, in a very happy attacking game. Many misses were had but we enjoyed our game. The score was 17 to Gwen and Pam and Heather pegged out 26. Ana Kusetic and Alison Muggridge played Elaine Hall and Jenny Walker. Elaine and Jenny started the game off with Anna and Alison not far behind but unfortunately Jenny and Elaine had some very good shots and won the game 26 to 18.

