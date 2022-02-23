Valleys A Grade struggles against Cats

sport, local-sport,

Valleys' A Grade side faced a tough task last Saturday, playing Cambridge Cats at North Parkes Oval, going down by seven wickets. Valleys won the toss and elected to bat, however they got off to a poor start with opener Kane Schofield taken LBW for a duck in the opening over. Fellow opener Jackson McLeish also fell LBW a few overs later with seven runs to his name. Jacob McNaught bagged himself a half century before being caught and bowled by Harry Bayliss. Jake Miller added 27 runs before he was caught. Jackson Moodie was bowled for a duck before Ben Houghton was caught after adding nine runs to the total. An impressive set of overs saw Harry Bayliss and brother Zac clean bowl Palota (1), Stanley Rush (6) and Ben Eisenhauer (5). Joe Waters finished the innings not out with no runs and Cambridge chasing 110 for the win. In reply Cambridge got off to a good start with opener Anthony Riach bagging 36 runs before being sent packing LBW. Fellow opener Harry Bayliss earned 11 runs for his effort before he was bowled by Rush. Mitch Wright found himself bowled by Rush for a duck however Hunter Hawke (38) and Dan Wilson (8) finished the innings not out, with sundries adding the remaining runs needed. Bowling Club took a quick victory over Valley's B Grade side at Holman Oval on the weekend. Valleys won the toss but got off to a difficult start with opener D. Benson run out for a duck in the first over. Fellow opener Al Lovett then fell in the second over for a duck, bowled by David Doran. Nathan Worth got the side rolling, bagging eight runs before being caught off the bowling of Paul Basham, while J. Gunn added nine for his part. Nate Gunn grabbed a single, while Liam Saunders added five to the total. Brock Dolton earned a tidy eight runs before being bowled by Josh Chamberlain. R. Cherry and Zac Olbourne both fell for ducks, while S. Taylor finished the inning not out with two runs, giving Bowling Club a total of 37 to chase. Some over confidence may have impacted Bowling Club's chase, with openers S. Hampton dismissed with five runs and David Hampton bowled for a duck. Basham found himself caught out with five runs to his name and Doran was bowled after adding six runs to the total. Blair Holgate and D. Lee then took control of the innings finishing not out on 18 and six respectively. Grenfell enjoyed the home town advantage on the weekend, taking a 176-run victory over Morongla at Lawson Oval. Morongla won the toss and elected to send Grenfell into bat first. Openers Steven Walker and Tyler Byron got the home side off to a good start making 27 and 17 runs each. Bailey Edwards and Jaxon Greenaway continued the good form, bagging 34 and 26 runs respectively. Knocking off Henry Mitton (1), Riley Edwards (1) and Luke Murphy (9) in quick succession gave Morongla some hope of containing Grenfell's total. However tailenders Riley Cartwright (38) and Caleb Haddin (24) kept the score ticking over. Michael Smith and Shaun Logan finished the home side's innings not out on 15 and one respectively, giving Morongla a total of 207 to chase. In reply it was a tough day with the bat for Morongla, with openers Chris Howarth and Tom Doolan falling for eight and two runs each. Flynn Bennett (6) and Rohan Wilson (2) also went cheaply which was followed by Bailey Beale being taken for a duck. Christopher Doory grabbed a single, while Patrick Neville was bowled with three runs to his name. Matthew Mallon and Justin Bryant were both dismissed for ducks, while Craig McCouat was caught out with five runs in hand. B. Densmore finished the innings not out on four runs. This weekend will see Valleys' A Grade play Reedy Creek Raptors at North Parkes Oval, Morongla play Valleys B Grade at Twigg Oval and Bowling Club host Grenfell at Oliver Oval. Cowra drops Grinsted Cup to Bogan Gate Cowra Squash Club members get double dose of Commonwealth Games experience Connor and Nelson combine for A Grade Pairs victory

