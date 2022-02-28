Rush winner of veterans nine hole stableford

sport, local-sport,

A field of 37 Veteran golfers played a nine hole Stableford competition from the first tee on the 24th of February 2022. The ideal playing environment represented by the excellent condition of the golf course and pleasant weather saw all the prize winners of this event playing to their handicap or better. Mark Rush was the winner for the day on a countback from Ray Kelly, both of whom scored 20 stableford points, this being the second successive week that Ray Kelly has come in with 20 points, even after having his handicap reduced, to be beaten on a countback. They were closely followed by three players with 19 points. There were 10 prize winners who are listed with their Stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 20 Mark Rush (21). 20 Ray Kelly (23). 19 Lester Black (28). 19 Wayne Howard (20). 19 Colin Ridding (23). 18 Dave Thomas (19). 18 Robert Morgan (15). 18 Nicky Basson (2). 18 Mark Stirling (11). 18 Norm Keay (25). The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole Stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 30 players, including a visitor Andrew Brownlow from Peak Hill, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. Alfonso Melisi was the winner on a countback from John Herrick both having scored 37 stableford points, just ahead of our club professional Tom Perfect, playing off scratch, who scored 36 points. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Alfonso Melisi 37 (stableford points). 2nd John Herrick 37. 3rd Tom Perfect 36. The above players are in the ball sweep with the runner ups, Robert Morgan 36, Peter Kirwan 35, Mark Stirling 35, Andrew Brownlow 34, Lester Black 34, Colin Ridding 34. Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 185cm Ken Harcombe. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 99cm Mick Prescott. The Cowra Easter Classic is just under 2 months away! Loyal sponsors Picker Constructions, Telescope Tyres & Batteries, Martins Electrical, Lachlan Fertilizers Rural and Cowra Services Club are all on board again this year and ready for a big one. The club thanks them for their continued support of this fantastic event and truly appreciate their efforts! Please get your entries in to the proshop at tperfect@pgamember.org.au Stay tuned closer to the date for the update on the nightlife and events at the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ef244b0a-aae6-4b0a-8983-0d182450cf6d.jpg/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg