Pop-up COVID vaccination clinic returns to Cowra

news, local-news,

Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) will be hosting a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in Cowra, offering both regular and kids Pfizer vaccines. The clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3 between 9.30am and 4pm at the Cowra Showground Pavilion. Both booked appointments and walk-ins are welcome. To book, visit bit.ly/C19vaxbookingsCowra or phone 1800 684 423. Appointment times are limited and once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form. Successful bookings will receive a confirmation message within 72 hours otherwise please phone 1800 684 423. People seeking a first, second, booster or kids dose can receive a vaccine at the clinic. Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 years and over while kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5 -11 years. Anyone aged 5 to 15 years must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer. Anyone seeking a second or booster dose is asked to bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16 years and over are eligible for booster doses. Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card. Residents must not attend the clinic if they: READ MORE: Cowra and District Trail Riders kick off 2022 with a bang Cowra Garden Club learns more about their own backyard CWA Evening Branch hosts successful Australia Day luncheon Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/d591b86d-4526-4804-92a0-648fbda14438.jpg/r1399_378_4496_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg