Cowra students recognised for efforts with Graduate Women scholarships

Graduate Women NSW Central West Branch held their annual Scholarship Luncheon recently. The NSW President, 'Tricia Blombery and her husband Stuart Griggs, along with NSW Education Foundation Director, Dr Jane Baker and her husband Dr Barry Baker traveled from from Sydney to attend. Two HSC Scholarships were presented, along with the Dr Barbara Wright Post Graduate Scholarship and the Jean Arnott Award for service to the community and education for women over 90 years of age. Cental West President, Jenni Fagan, invited 'Tricia Blomberry to speak and present the prestigious Jean Arnott Award to former Canowindra resident Dorothy Balcombe for her years of work and dedication to her community. Dorothy was a foundation member of the Central West Branch and a worthy recipient of this award. Coordinator Sue Brown introduced a past president Anne Holloway to present Zara with her award and Charlene McLeish from the Cowra Services Club to present the award to Talitha. Both recipients have always been interested in human biology and after graduating intend to return to rural NSW to work. The Dr Barbara Wright Post Graduate Scholarship was awarded to Emma Stubbs who has completed a Bachelor of Science degree with 1st Class Hons in Nuclear Science and is now going to study Medicine with the hope of become a Radiologist in rural NSW, which she is most passionate about. Following the luncheon, Dr Prue Greenwell introduced Dr Louise Baker OAM, who addressed the gathering on her journey in medicine, stressing her role in rural generalist medical training internships, something she has actively supported since its inception. Originally this scheme offered internships in anesthetics and obstetrics, but has increased to include mental health, pediatrics, family health and emergency medicine. In moving a vote of thanks, Jean Mary Fagan thanked Louise for her very informative address and for all the work she does to encourage young doctors to come to rural areas. She also thanked Louise's husband for bringing this inspiring doctor to our area. All profit is used for future scholarships for young women in our area.

Cowra students recognised for efforts with Graduate Women scholarships