news, local-news,

THE Cowra Cup could become an integral piece of Racing NSW's new $2,000,000 event, The Big Dance, which is set to be run for the first time this season on Melbourne Cup day at Royal Randwick. The Big Dance will be open only to those who have competed in one of 25 country cup events from across the state, bringing a field together to race over a mile on November 1 this year. It remains to be seen whether the Cowra Cup will be part of the 25 races that make up the qualifying events - that list is yet to be released - but the announcement of the new series has been welcomed by Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford. Mr Ford said the introduction of the race will be a welcome boost for country tracks but hopes it doesn't see the events dominated by city trainers at the expense of country trainers and owners. "It would be great if the series became another Kosciuszko for country trainers and owners," Ford said. "The 25 clubs haven't been named yet but we'll hopefully be in contention for that," he said. "It could be a great initiative for country trainers because it allows them to be in a prestigious race. I do worry however that city trainers might see it as an opportunity to qualify for a race with big prize money and the battles in the bush miss out. Ford believes the Cowra Cup, which is run over 1700 metres, would be a good fit for the Big Dance which will be contested over 1600 metres. "Racing across the state has benefitted greatly from initiatives and prizemoney increases in recent years and if done properly this race can just add to the attraction country racing now has for owners. "It's now much easier for owners to race profitably on the country circuit, the Big Dance would be like winning Powerball. "It's great prizemoney, at $2 million. It's giving back to industry participants." Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6b56956c-e283-45c7-95b4-66e6eee0a5c4.jpg/r1369_721_4496_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg