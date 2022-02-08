Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers rearing to go in 2022
After a fairly hectic past few months with limited travel opportunities, inclement weather and cancelled walks, the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers are rearing to go in 2022.
Annual General Meeting
Readers are informed that the annual general meeting for 2022 will be held at the Cowra Services Club at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 1.
Everyone is most welcome to attend.
Feel free to join us at 6pm for a chat and a meal beforehand, or else just turn up.
Future walks
The club has the following activities planned for February.
Please note the varying day of the week, and times of departure.
- Saturday, February 19 - Start the year off with a barbecue at Anni and Scott's home outside Darbys Falls. BYO everything, including swimmers to cool off after viewing their haven of Green Dragon, Bag End and their recently added 'Lothlrien'. Anni and Scott (0404 192 463). For 12:30pm, car pooling to leave from the Visitors Centre at 11:45am.
- Tuesday, February 22 - Company Dam, Grenfell. Three walks to choose from 4km, 5km and 7km. Grade 3 moderate due to some rocky sections. Peter (0427 300 411). Depart the Visitors Centre at 9am.
- Saturday, February 26 - Wyangala Dam spillway and surrounds. Peter (0427 300 411). Depart the Visitors Centre at 9am.
And finally, a few reminders:
- New members are always welcome. Readers are reminded they are entitled to join three outings to see if membership is for them.
- Please contact the leader prior to the walk date to gain extra relevant information that will assist you on the day.
READ MORE:
What do you think?
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark cowraguardian.com.au
- Follow us on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter