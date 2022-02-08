Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers rearing to go in 2022

news, local-news,

After a fairly hectic past few months with limited travel opportunities, inclement weather and cancelled walks, the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers are rearing to go in 2022. Annual General Meeting Readers are informed that the annual general meeting for 2022 will be held at the Cowra Services Club at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 1. Everyone is most welcome to attend. Feel free to join us at 6pm for a chat and a meal beforehand, or else just turn up. Future walks The club has the following activities planned for February. Please note the varying day of the week, and times of departure. And finally, a few reminders: READ MORE: Thompson says more needs to be done after Woolworths scraps milk drought levy St Raphael's students receive Cowra Show Society awards Black cockatoo count, carbon farming and Archibird winners - Mid Lachlan Landcare activities Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/fa3e0be6-d583-4729-8c9c-be0a78de1831.jpg/r0_80_2974_1760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg