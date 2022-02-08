Black cockatoo count, carbon farming and Archibird winners - Mid Lachlan Landcare activities

news, local-news,

Welcome to our monthly update on the activities, initiatives and events planned and undertaken by the Mid Lachlan Landcare group. There are only a few tickets left for our upcoming 'Profitable Farming with Carbon' event in Cowra on the 9th March. Details here Our latest youtube video 'Amazing seasons continuing with a 870mm rolling rainfall at the moment in Canowindra. Scotty is managing his lamb paddock on a 60 day recovery to keep the grass actively growing' can be found here We have 100 subscribers to the channel now which is fantastic. Thanks everyone. We will make sure to keep Scotty filming :-) I will be starting to undertake farm visits for people who would like to get involved in the next funding round of this project. These projects will be due for completion in July 2023. Please contact me if you would like to find out more. You can also visit the summary of this great ongoing project here Well this initiative has ended up exceeding our expectations!! We had hoped, for this trial, that a few of you may have been interested and we would get orders for 200-300 plants but thanks to you all for your support we have orders for 1944 local groundcover plants. Good luck to Oz Plants & the Weddin Community Nursery in the propagation and successful germination of these plants. It is so fantastic that the nurseries have the opportunity to try growing these plants for us and we are all aware and accept that some species may not grow as well as others. I am so looking forward to seeing how this all turns out. The 2021 competition was wonderful. You can view a summary and links to all the winning photographs here Sorry for the delay putting together the summary for you all. Birdlife Australia 'Birds on Farms' Although this isn't a Mid Lachlan Landcare project we know that many of you have become involved and we hope more of you will also take part in the future. Jayden has given us a summary of some of the highlights from the Summer Surveys here Bursaria spinosa flowering now - Check out this great local Woodland plant species that everyone should plant at least one somewhere on their farm or in their garden. Member Ruth Workman has summarized it brilliantly here We also hear that McDonalds Farm Trees have 3000 growing ready to plant in Autumn. Citizen Science Packs available - What an awesome idea!! Liz Davis from Central Tablelands Local Land Services has put together these packs to help us all get involved in Citizen Science. There are so many things to choose from and this pack will help you get started. I am a bit obsessed with Citizen Science and FrogID is my favorite. If you are interested in receiving a pack please contact Liz via liz.davis@lls.nsw.gov.au or give her a call 0n 0427 452 662. It's a Bugs Lunch webinar - this was put on late last year by Central Tablelands LLS. If you missed it and want to learn all about edible bugs you can access the recording here I haven't had a chance to watch it yet but I certainly am going to!!! Fire vs Fungi: Our choice to cool the planet naturally and in time - I was sent a link to this video recently and thought some of you might like it. It's about 15mins long and features Walter Jehne (Soil microbiologist). I'd love to hear your thoughts if you watch it. You can view it here The Great Inland Glossy Black Cockatoo Count - fancy a weekend away counting Glossies? You can head to Goonoo NP on the 19th February or the Pilliga NP on the 12th February. Details here. Maybe we need to try and get this set up for Conimbla NP so we can count our Glossies :-) Carbon Farming and Dung Beetle Field Day - Wed 17th February - Caragabal. Join Weddin Landcare and Central West LLS. Tickets here Beneficial Insects Webinar - Thursday 18th February at 1pm - Beneficial invertebrates are essential components of agricultural ecosystems, especially predators and parasitoids which act as natural enemies to control pests. In this webinar, the Cesar Australia team will show you how to recognise a range of natural enemies present in the eastern Australian landscape and give a summary of recent research into the toxicity of different pesticides to beneficial species. Participants will walk away with a better appreciation of the invertebrates present in their local ecosystems and information on how to better support them. Register here Strategies for Carbon Success - Thursday 3rd March - Boorowa. Join Boorowa Community Landcare and NSW Farmers. More information here Profitable Farming with Carbon - Wednesday 9th March - Cowra. This event is being put on by our 'Growing the Grazing' team and there are not many tickets left so don't miss out. Details here It looks like it is going to be a Carbon couple of months with heaps to choose from and not too far to travel if you want to attend any of the events outside our region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/432e3002-819e-4491-b4d6-0c8ab564b26c.jpg/r2_9_765_440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg