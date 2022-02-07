St Raphael's students receive Cowra Show Society awards

news, local-news,

Two students from St Raphael's have been named recipients of Cowra Show Society awards. Ashton Anderson received the Cowra Show Society Student Agricultural Award while Emily Beath-Pearce was named the recipient of the Cowra Show Society VET Student Award. The Cowra Show Society Student Agricultural Award is presented to a student who is undertaking Agriculture as a part of their Stage 6 studies. The award recognises the student's commitment to their formal studies at school, their knowledge of agricultural production, marketing and management, while giving consideration to the issue of sustainability of the farming system, as well as their agricultural work placement. The Cowra Show Society VET Student Award is presented to a student who is undertaking a Certificate II or above qualification as a part of their Stage 6 studies. The award recognises the student's commitment to their formal studies at school, and their industry work placement.

