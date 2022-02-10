A combined 220 years of service to Woodstock RFS celebrated

news, local-news,

Woodstock's Jack Mallon has joined an exclusive group of Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers after being presented with a Long Service Medal and clasps for his 75 years of service to the organisation. In presenting the award to Mr Mallon, acting manager of the Canobolas Fire Zone, Brett Bowden, said this was the first 70-year award he had encountered and that "it looks pretty spectacular". Mr Mallon's award citation said he became a member of the Holmwood Brigade on his 19th birthday and continued to volunteer until the brigade was disbanded. He then joined the Woodstock Brigade and was elected Brigade president in 1998, a role he still retains - continuing to preside over brigade meetings. Mr Mallon was joined by five other Woodstock Brigade members in receiving Long Service Medals and clasps in a small but special ceremony at the Woodstock Hotel, recognising 221 years of combined service. Alongside Mr Mallon, Brigade captain Rob Moodie and volunteer Max Morris received Long Service Medals for their 15 and 18 years of service respectively. Peter Holmes received the first clasp for his 22 years of service, while David 'Dan' Oxley and Paul 'Spud' Bennett received Long Service Medals and clasps for their respective 43 and 48 years of service. Mr Bowden said it was fantastic to finally recognise the member's efforts given the impact COVID had on public gatherings. "It's a thing we've been lacking for a little while because of the COVID restrictions," he said. "They're a fairly prestigious awards and certainly, when you get to the stage Jack is, and we are handing out a 70-year long service medal. "Normally we would have the Commissioner or their representative here to present them, but because of restrictions they can't travel. "But being here today in a local environment with such salt of the earth people is indeed a pleasure, it's one of the great parts of the job." Mr Bowden said it was amazing to see effort the members receiving awards had put in during their years of service. "The RFS is located in every small community, in Cowra there's 34 of them, we have collectively in the order of 3000 members across our 79 brigades in the Canobolas Zone and they are all people like the guys here tonight," he said. "They're unassuming people who just want to help out their community and provide a little bit of support. "They do everything from bush and grass fires, structural fires, incidents involving electricity and gas, trees down across roads, flood assistance supporting the SES, motor vehicle accidents and any other sort of assistance. "Then on top of that, there is also the community events that happen, when there is a fun run, show or other events they often get onboard for catering or the like. "They are always out in the community and are a great bunch of people doing routine things for no pay. "Jack is still active today at 90-odd years old, so he's doing something right." Mr Moodie hoped the awards would encourage younger members to join the brigade. "I'm very pleased for us to come together, it's been a long time coming," he said. "We're just here to serve the community and we are going to be here for a while. "But we look forward to hopefully getting new members to join up, especially some younger ones to help carry it on. "Us older blokes are getting to a certain age and won't be to do as much anymore and we need some younger ones to take over." There was also an added bonus to the evening for the Woodstock Brigade which was presented with a brand new truck following the long service awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/23372211-b7d3-4918-8770-e9ad593fd374.JPG/r0_123_4496_2663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg