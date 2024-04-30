Biggest book fair starts today

Cowra's Anglican Book Fair is back, boasting an extensive selection of book titles covering a diverse array of topics.
In response to demand, the book fair returns bigger than ever, scheduled from today Thursday, May 2, to Saturday, May 4.
Hosted at the Anglican Parish Hall, the fair will open its doors from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday.
Book enthusiasts can expect an impressive collection of clean, high-quality titles, all priced economically at pre-inflation levels.
With 5000 fiction and true story novels meticulously arranged in alphabetical order, and an additional 3000 non-fiction books organized into various special interest groups, there's something for every reader.
The Anglican Parish Hall, conveniently located next to the Anglican Church at 98 Kendal Street, promises a book lover's paradise.
Don't miss out!
