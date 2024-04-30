Honouring Cowra's heroes

On April 25, the Cowra community gathered at River Park to honour the heroes of Anzac Day in a ceremony marked by heartfelt speeches and collective remembrance.
Addressing the large gathering Cowra RSL vice president, Vic Capare, said, "we are assembled here to commemorate that immortal day where young men of Australia led with their deeds and sacrifices at Gallipoli when Australians came together as a nation".
"On this day, we remember the sacrifices of such men."
Mayor Ruth Fagan, gave an address with reverence, underscoring the historical significance of Anzac Day.
"This day has become an occasion to commemorate all those who have worn our country's uniform and recognise the selfless loyalty and courage that is the Anzac spirit," she said.
The service was further enriched by the participation of Cowra High School and St Raphael's Catholic School, whose captains, Lecksi Killick (CHS), Mia Hudson (CHS), Kai Fitzgerald (St Raphs) and Maddison Tremble (St Raphs) all took part.
Reflecting on the solemnity of the occasion, Lisa Flanagan led the hymns and the Australian and New Zealand national anthems, while retired Australian Army Corporal Nathan Flanagan delivered the ode, paying homage to the memory of the fallen.
Royal Military College cadet Alexander Wipe reflected on the sacrifices of those who courageously answered the call of duty.
"On this day, we remember the dead, those men and women who ventured out from safety and the relative comfort of their lives as civilians into harm's way," he said.
"We commemorate their courage, their strength, and their character to persevere in the face of appalling conditions, facing enemies most inhumane and the constant looming spectre of death."
Alexander's grandfather was a tank driver who survived the fighting in North Africa and Italy during World War II.
"He said the real heroes were the ones who never made it home," he said.
"To those who never made it home, I say to you, we will remember your names and your stories, your hopes and your fears, and that you died trying to make the world a better place."
