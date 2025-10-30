More than 400 players and supporters played at Cowra over the weekend for the 2025 Cowra Over 35s Soccer Carnival, celebrating another successful year of sport and country community spirit.

Now in its 11th year, the carnival brought together 16 teams from across regional NSW, with competitors travelling from as far as Marine, Bueller, Albury, Dubbo, Huskisson, and Milton.

Despite rain making an unexpected appearance for the first time in the event’s history, the weekend was hailed as one of the best yet.

Tournament organiser Steve Ford said the wet weather didn’t dampen spirits.

“It’s the first time it’s ever rained since we’ve been running,” he said.

“We’ve been running 11 years now, but it was still a sensational weekend.”

Over 38 games were played across the two days, with the competition culminating in a thrilling final between Tahmoor and Blue Mountains, which went down to a tense penalty shootout.

“The final went down to a penalty shootout between Tahmoor and Blue Mountains, and Tahmoor won on penalties,” Ford said.

In the Plate Division, Bargo took first place after defeating Young in another tightly contested match.

Ford said while the standard of soccer was impressive, the event’s real focus was friendship and fun.

“The highlights are just some really good friendships, that’s what we do it for,” he said.

“We’re all getting older, so it’s not about being ultra competitive anymore.”

“It’s more about mateship.”

Players ranged in age from 35 to 68, with the mix of experience and enthusiasm contributing to what Ford described as “very, very good” football across the weekend.

“There were some great games of footy,” he said.

“The semifinals and final were especially strong.”

“Some of the players are still very fit and it makes for great matches.”

The carnival remains proudly country only, with organisers choosing to exclude city teams to maintain its regional character.

“It’s truly a perfect competition,” Ford said.

“We don’t allow Canberra or Sydney teams, it’s just for country only.”

“It’s probably the biggest one in the area.”

Ford said there are already plans to bring the event back next year, possibly expanding slightly to include new teams from Griffith.

“We’ll be on again next year,” he said.

“We’re hoping to add a couple of new teams from the Griffith area, but we don’t want to grow too much.”

“It’s just the right size and has a great atmosphere.”

The carnival wrapped up with the Cowra Over 35s presentation night, where players and volunteers were recognised for their efforts.

Plate Winners

1st Place: Bargo

2nd Place: Young

Cup Winners

1st Place: Tahmoor

2nd Place: Blue Mountains

Presentation Awards

Golf Challenge: Higgsy & Robert

Donkey Award: Eric

Tough Titties: Erin Hands – Young

Iron Balls: Pete Fairall – Cowra/Husky

Golden Boots: Mark Semeniuk – Blue Mountains

Ladies Player: Jodie McClucky – Milton

Men’s Player: Shane Stiffle – Tahmoor Red

Fairest Team: Grenfell

Life Member: Glenn Reid – Cowra

Ford thanked everyone who contributed to another successful year.

“A big thank you to all the referees and to Nikki for pulling them together, to the supporters, canteen girls, Kenny and Norm, Reidy and Jorja for the photos and to everyone who keeps showing up every year,” he said.

“It would never be the same without you.”

With strong turnout, fierce but friendly competition and plenty of laughs shared along the way, the Cowra Over 35s Soccer Carnival continues to prove that the spirit of the game only get stronger with age.