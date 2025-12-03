The NSW State Emergency Service is warning communities, including Cowra, Canowindra and surrounding townships, to stay alert as powerful storms continue to impact large parts of the state.

The warning follows several days of damaging winds, heavy rain and fast moving storm cells that have caused destruction from the Central West to the coast.

Across NSW, winds exceeding 100km/h have been recorded, bringing down trees, damaging roofs and cutting power to thousands of homes.

More than 1,000 incidents were reported in a single day, with the number expected to rise as storms track north-east.

Severe weather has already caused major damage in areas including Cessnock, Gosford, Orange, Dubbo, Bowral, Mudgee, Bathurst and Katoomba, with the SES issuing multiple warnings across the state.

One of the most significant impacts occurred at Nevertire, west of Dubbo, where at least six roofs were completely blown off and another property suffered structural damage after reportedly being struck by lightning.

While Cowra was spared the worst of the destruction, local SES volunteers were still called into action.

An NSW SES spokesperson confirmed, saying, “in Cowra, SES volunteers responded to two jobs.”

“One was for a tree brought down in winds, and the other was to secure a leaking veranda roof which was lifting in the wind.”

“The surrounding NSW SES units at Grenfell, Canowindra and Blayney did not have any calls for assistance in this weather event,” they said.

The SES says this relatively low number should not encourage complacency, with more storms and heavy rain expected throughout December and January.

Over the past week alone, NSW SES volunteers have responded to more than 4,000 incidents, mostly involving fallen trees, broken branches and roof damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast above average rainfall across much of NSW over summer, increasing the risk of:

- flash flooding

-rapid river rises

-damaging winds

-severe thunderstorms

-fallen trees and powerlines

NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said the storm system remains dangerous.

“This powerful storm system is tracking across Sydney and is then expected to head north up the coast,” Mr Kearns said.

“It’s going to be significant, but short lived.”

“We have received widespread reports of damage to properties, which can potentially be dangerous, with loose items becoming projectiles, fallen trees and risks with powerlines.”

“If you come across damage to your homes, contact the NSW SES for assistance.”

The SES has urged residents calling 132 500 to be patient, with call volumes extremely high.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said communities can reduce risk by taking simple steps now.

“Summer is a time to celebrate and relax with family and friends,” Mr Dib said.

“By taking simple steps, communities can ensure the festive season is memorable for all the right reasons.”

“We saw severe storms striking with little warning and that’s why preparation is critical.”

“Understand the risks in your area and make sure you have a clear emergency plan in place.”

He also encouraged holiday travellers and locals to use the Hazards Near Me app to receive real time alerts.

NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing AFSM said storm preparation is the best protection against costly damage or injury.

“The message is simple, preparing for storms now will reduce the chance of costly damage and potential injury,” Mr Wassing said.

The SES recommends residents to trim overhanging trees and branches, clean gutters and downpipes, secure loose outdoor items, check roof for damage or loose tiles, avoid driving through floodwaters, prepare an emergency plan and kit and monitor weather warnings, especially when travelling.

“With more rainfall predicted over the summer period, travellers heading to caravan parks and resorts in low-lying areas should have a plan and prepare for possible heavy rain,” Commissioner Wassing said.

The SES continues to urge Cowra residents and people across the Central West to remain alert, stay informed and prepare their homes ahead of ongoing summer storms.