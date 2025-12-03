More than 100 students from across New South Wales travelled to Macquarie University last week for the annual Future Teachers Club Conference, an event designed to give young people firsthand experience of the teaching profession.

Among the attendees was a group of four Year 11 students from Cowra High School, each of who are preparing to enter Year 12 and are considering a future in education.

The FTC is a schools based program for students in Years 8 to 11, offering practical insights into classroom life long before they enter university.

Those who go on to pursue teaching degrees can even earn a HECS free university unit while still at school.

Throughout the conference, students took part in a series of hands on workshops led by expert educators.

They explored classroom management techniques, curriculum design, student support strategies and collaborative learning approaches.

The day also featured guest talks from NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar and well known mathematics teacher and online education figure Eddie Woo, giving students a direct window into the realities and rewards of teaching.

For some, the trip to Sydney was a rare experience.

Student Sarah Curtis noted that this was only her fourth time visiting the city outside of school excursions.

She hopes to become a HSIE teacher and wants to remain connected to the subjects she loves.

School Captain for 2026, Ruby Albikowski, moved to Cowra from Western Australia in 2022 and travels a long distance to school each day.

This was just her second time in Sydney.

Ruby hopes to be the first person in her family to attend university and is especially interested in primary teaching.

She said she was immediately excited when she heard about the opportunity.

“A month ago, Miss Robinson, our Deputy teacher, told us about it and it really sparked my interest,” Ruby said.

“She asked us if we were interested, and I put my hand up straight away.”

“What I found interesting about the Future Teachers conference was the immersive learning.”

“Everyone was able to have a friendly discussion and everyone was just involved, and I do enjoy sitting down and listening to these things.”

Fiona Kirztine Gragasi also attended, inspired in part by her mother, who is a former teacher.

Fiona has always enjoyed babysitting and discovered through that experience that she has a passion for helping younger children learn and grow.

“I wanted to do it because I really like to help people and especially kids,” Fiona said.

“That’s why I want to be a primary school teacher and that’s my main focus.”

Fellow student Ashleigh Peterson also hopes to become the first in her family to go to university.

She is deeply interested in HSIE teaching, particularly in areas such as business studies, geography and society and culture.

Ashleigh said her own teachers have played an important role in shaping her ambitions.

“The teachers that I have now are fantastic,” Ashleigh said.

“I just like the impact they’ve had on me and learning these subjects has really inspired me to want to teach others.”

“It’s quite rare that we go to Sydney just because it’s a bit of an effort, but when we do come, it’s a great experience and we’re always very welcomed,” she said.

Ashleigh is considering studying at universities in Newcastle, Wollongong or even Melbourne, and believes she may be able to make an even greater impact teaching in a larger city.