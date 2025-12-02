Cowra Real Estate’s long running Caring for Cowra campaign has officially launched for the 2025 Christmas season, marking its 13th year of supporting local families through the challenges of rising living costs.

Beginning each year on December 1st, the campaign encourages the community to donate gifts that are then distributed by the Salvation Army to families and individuals doing it tough.

The initiative, which first began in 2012, has grown into a familiar and much loved tradition in Cowra.

Cowra Real Estate Principal Lyn Sharkey, who helps lead the campaign, said the community has embraced the program so fully that gifts begin arriving even before the Christmas tree is put up.

“We had people come in early, before the tree was up, to bring in gifts,” Ms Sharkey said.

"It's something that the Cowra community has become very comfortable with.”

The Caring for Cowra campaign partners each year with the Salvation Army and in more recent years Service NSW has also become a collection point, helping expand the reach and accessibility of the program.

All donated gifts are passed on to local Salvation Army representative Jodie McInnes, who ensures they are distributed directly to families who need them most.

Ms Sharkey said campaigns like this are vital for regional communities such as Cowra, where many households continue to feel the pressure of economic hardship.

“We are a regional town that does struggle from time to time and we always have families that can use a little bit of help at this time of year, especially with the conditions that the cost of living are causing,” she said.

The process of contributing is simple, community members are invited to bring a gift to the collection points.

From there, the Salvation Army takes on the role of sorting and delivering the gifts to families before Christmas Day.

Ms Sharkey said the community’s generosity is both consistent and heartwarming.

“Our doors are open and anything big or small, we’re happy to take on behalf of the Salvation Army,” she said.

“Jodie then goes through and distributes it to the people that need it.”

As the cost of living continues to impact families statewide, the Caring for Cowra campaign remains a powerful example of local kindness, ensuring that no one in the community is left behind during the festive season.