In a show of community spirt Canowindra Connections Centre and Lawrences IGA have joined forces to help brighten Christmas for local families in need.

Through their combined efforts, donations have been gathered to create Christmas hampers that will be distributed throughout the community this December.

Lawrences IGA played a vital role in this year’s Buy 2, Donate 1 Hamper Campaign, which encouraged residents to "shop local while supporting locals".

Shoppers were invited to purchase an extra item, or two, with the knowledge that their generosity would directly support families within Canowindra.

This two-sided approach brought together local business and community service in a meaningful way, demonstrating how powerful collaboration can be when the focus is on helping others.

Canowindra Connections Centre has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Johnny and the entire team at Lawrences IGA for their ongoing support and commitment to the wellbeing of the community.

With donations received, hamper preparations are under way and both organisations look forward to spreading Christmas joy and supporting local families during the festive season.

There is still time to donate for Christmas hampers.

Donations can be dropped of directly to Canowindra Connections Centre.