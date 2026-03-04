NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have put their rescue skills, teamwork and decision-making to the test during the annual Disaster Rescue Challenge, held in Parkes over the weekend.

The two-day event brought together more than 90 participants from across the Southern, South Eastern and Western Zones, alongside a visiting Queensland SES contingent, with four interstate teams travelling to take part in the Challenge including a team from Cowra.

Designed to replicate real emergency conditions, the Challenge saw teams rotate through a series of complex, high-pressure scenarios.

Exercises included severe weather response activities such as structural collapse and confined-space style rescues, mechanical lifting and stabilisation techniques, multi-level urban search operations, and casualty care under time pressure.

The scenarios reflect the diverse incidents NSW SES volunteers respond to across the state, from severe storms and land searches to complex rescue operations requiring strong communication, situational awareness and safe decision-making.

NSW SES Acting Assistant Commissioner Allison Flaxman said the Challenge plays an important role in strengthening operational readiness.

“Disaster Rescue Challenges allow our volunteers to practice their skills in realistic environments that mirror the pressures of real emergency situations,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Flaxman said.

“Training like this ensures our members continue to build capability, support one another and remain ready to assist their communities when it matters most.”

Adding to the realism, trained volunteers acted as casualties using professional injury simulation techniques, creating dynamic rescue environments that required teams to assess risk, communicate effectively and work safely under pressure.

NSW SES Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup said scenario-based training helps volunteers build confidence before facing real-world emergencies.

“These exercises give our members the opportunity to problem-solve together and apply their training in challenging and unpredictable situations,” Chief Superintendent Pickup said.

“Practising in a controlled environment helps build the confidence and experience our volunteers rely on during real incidents.”

The Disaster Rescue Challenge forms part of a statewide capability-building program designed to strengthen SES skills across multiple rescue disciplines, including land search and rescue, vertical rescue, leadership and first aid.

At the conclusion of the event, the Sutton Unit was named overall winner, with Tumut finishing runner-up. Both teams will now progress to represent their Zones at the NSW SES State Disaster Rescue Challenge in July.