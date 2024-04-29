Soaring to a victory

The Cowra Women's Eagles have started their 2024 season with an emphatic 11-2 win.
The women's side started the season against Orange Waratahs last weekend.
"First things first, we put this team together after five years not having a women's side in Cowra and I am so bloody proud of that," women's soccer captain and coach, Courtney Booth, said.
"Then we come away with a 11-2 win in our very first match."
Booth's excitement was palpable as she expressed her optimism for the season ahead, saying, "To say I'm so excited for what this team can do this season is an understatement".
"We travelled to Orange having absolutely no clue what the competition was going to be like," Booth said.
"We are basically going in blind this season, but we're keen to get our first matches under our belts."
Despite being a newly formed team, the Cowra Eagles displayed remarkable cohesion on the field.
"We have never played together before but you couldn't tell at all," Booth said.
"The girls dug in and it was an awesome win."
Booth credited the team's solid defence with their success, highlighting the stellar performance of the backline consisting of Courtney McCauley, Danielle Wright, and Alli Buttigeig.
"The Waratahs came with speed but our brick wall of a backline... kept them at bay all game," Booth said.
"Some unreal goals from Bec Ford and Erin McAuliffe sealed the deal," Booth said, recognising the contributions of key players in securing the victory.
With the bye this week, Booth emphasised the importance of utilising the break to work on further team cohesion.
"We have two weeks of training to really gel together," Booth said.
"We will be working on possession and looking for options as a main focus as a takeaway from the weekend."
The Cowra men's teams also took to the field last weekend with both A grade and C grade suffering defeats.
In A grade fatigue played a major role with the side losing its substitutes to injuries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.