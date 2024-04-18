Driver 110km over the limit on Mt Panorama

A man will face court charged after a car was detected travelling 110km/h over the speed limit at Bathurst's Mt Panorama.
About 6pm on Saturday, April 13 police were conducting stationary speed-enforcement duties on Conrod Straight, Mt Panorama, when they allegedly detected an orange Ford Mustang travelling at 170km/h in a signposted 60km/h area.
Police stopped the man and subjected him to a drug and alcohol test, which allegedly returned a positive reading to cannabis.
The 22-year-old man was taken to Bathurst Police Station where a secondary test was conducted returning a positive result to cannabis.
He was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and exceed speed by more than 45 km/h.
The Kellyville man was given a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, May 22 2024.
Police also suspended the man's licence on the spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.