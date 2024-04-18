Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Driver 110km over the limit on Mt Panorama

April 18 2024 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man will face court charged after a car was detected travelling 110km/h over the speed limit at Bathurst's Mt Panorama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.