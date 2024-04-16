Eagles ready for first round 'grudge match'

Round one of the CWRU 2024 Blowes Cup first grade kicks off on Saturday, April 20, as the Cowra Eagles gear up to take on the Forbes Platypi in a highly anticipated home game at the Cowra Rugby Union Club oval.
"The pre-season has been fantastic," senior player Cooper Sullivan said, reflecting on the team's preparations.
"The numbers have been very strong, and a great contingent of new and young players have been turning up."
With a focus on fitness and refining their attacking strategies, the Eagles have been putting in the hard work during training sessions.
"The main focus for training at the moment is fitness and getting a little bit more structure in our attacking play," Sullivan said.
"We've been working on them pretty heavily."
As they aim to win the Blowes Cup this year, the Eagles draw on past experiences to fuel their determination.
"We've had two years of coming very close to winning the cup," Sullivan said.
"But probably a lack of experience have caused us to fall short."
However, with a strengthened lineup and seasoned players guiding the team, the Eagles are optimistic about their prospects this season.
"With last year being the second year of getting very close, this year we're gonna have the depth," Sullivan said.
"And the players that have been with us the last couple of years will know what to do and how to perform."
Despite some changes in the squad, the Eagles have maintained their cohesion and even welcomed promising new talents.
"The team has yet to be finalised, but I imagine there would be a few young players making their first-grade debut," Sullivan said.
"There's some good young players coming through."
With anticipation building for the upcoming clash against Forbes Platypi, Sullivan is eager to hit the field and represent Cowra.
"I can't wait for this weekend," he said.
"It's a fairly big grudge match, and to have it at Cowra puts us on the front foot, I suppose.," he said.
Cowra Rugby Union Draw for 2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.