Field of 30 tees off

The Cowra Golf Club Veterans played their 9 Hole Stableford Event on Thursday, April 11 commencing on the 10th tee.
From the 30 Veteran entrants, Harold Bryant was the days winner with 21 Points over the 9 holes, followed by David Spolding with 19 points.
Peter Kirwin produced an impressive 18 points even after playing off a +6 Handicap to be in third place.
He went on to play in the 18 hole Pro event and win that event playing off his Golflink handicap.
The 8 Veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Harold Bryant (27), 19 David Spolding (23), 18 Peter Kirwan (+6), 18 John Van Huizen (17), 17 Bob Morgan (11), 17 Gary Dick (33), 17 Ed Anthony (24), 17 Graeme Johnston (24).
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by 1.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event had 48 entrants, including 17 Visitors.
Made up of 11 from Bathurst Golf Club, and one each from the Clubs at, Randwick, Forbes, Port Kembla, Asquith, The Ridge, Magenta Shores.
Congratulations go to the leading Cowra member, Peter Kirwan who won the 18 hole event with 37 points on a countback from Donny Sproh also with 37 points.
The prize winners were: 1st Peter Kirwan 37 (Points), 2nd Donny Sproh 37, 3rd Steven McDonald 36 (Bathurst), 4th John Van Huizen 35.
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: David Spolding 35, Graeme Johnston 35, Jamie Judd 35, Jeffery Marks 34, Manuel Pro (Bathurst) 33, Stephen Johnson (Bathurst) 33, Nicky Basson 33, Robert Morgan 32, Ed Anthony 32.
Nearest the pin:
Hole 7: Sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Jamies Judd (The sponsor) 451cm.
Hole 14: Sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Peter Kirwan 590cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.