Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Curruthers clearing sale to clear the deck for new owners

Updated April 15 2024 - 8:28am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last month Brian and Sue Carruthers announced they had sold their machinery dealership business to Kenway and Clarke, a Case IH dealership based in Northern NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.