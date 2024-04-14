Curruthers clearing sale to clear the deck for new owners

Last month Brian and Sue Carruthers announced they had sold their machinery dealership business to Kenway and Clarke, a Case IH dealership based in Northern NSW.
The Carruthers name has been synonymous with Case IH for over five decades firstly in Temora and later in Young and Cowra and eventually most of NSW.
Brian's father David was one of the founding partners of Intersales Temora and was one of the most highly respected people to ever grace the agricultural service industry.
When Brian finished his schooling in Temora, he began his apprenticeship in the Intersales workshop before graduating to sales.
It soon became clear Brian was a 'chip off the old block' and was a natural salesman.
In the mid 90's an opportunity presented itself for Brian and Sue to purchase the Case IH dealership in Young. Brian and Sue immediately threw everything into the new business venture and it wasn't long before Brian had established Carruthers Machinery as one of the foremost machinery dealerships in Southern NSW.
In the early 2000's, Brian and Sue were able to expand their business by opening a second site in Cowra. By this stage the business had a permanent workforce of over 40 employees including sales people, mechanics, spare parts and back office clerical staff.
Carruthers Machinery expanded its range of machinery taking on various brands covering all aspects of agriculture.
On reflecting on his career of more than 40 years in the agricultural industry, Brian said the highlight for him had been the relationship he had formed with many farming families who had been able to grow their businesses from small scale farming into large efficient sustainable operations. Brian said large modern machinery had played a big part in enabling this to occur and he was very proud of his involvement over the years in helping to facilitate this process.
Brian and Sue will not be exiting the agricultural sector entirely. With their son Will, they will continue to operate their family farming interests in the Burcher district as well as their contract harvesting business.
Miller and James will be conducting an online Clearing Sale for Curruthers Machinery on Auctionsplus commencing Friday, April 19 and finishing on Tuesday, April 23.
Commenting on the sale, Angus McLaren said it was rare for a sale of this nature in size and quality to hit the market.
He said "The Carruthers name is well known in farming circles for integrity and excellent service. This will be the last opportunity for farmers across the country to purchase machinery from the Carruthers family. The machinery needs to be sold so the new owners of the business can start with a clean slate".
McLaren also added he expects farmers to participate in the auction from right across the country.
