Services recognised at the Cowra Auxiliary

In a significant update from the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary, President Pat Smith shared, "we have some essential news regarding our members in our Auxiliary".
Members have been recognised for their outstanding dedication: Norma Ryan, Anne Reeves, and Pat Smith were honoured with 45-year Active Service Certificates, while Peter Tomasini received a 25-year Active Service Certificate.
Additionally, Betty Rush was awarded a 20-year service badge, and Marion Webb and Helen Tozer received 10-year Service Badges.
Ms Smith extended her congratulations, saying, "congratulations to these members for their wonderful achievements supporting Cowra Hospital".
Ms Smith also reflected on the Auxiliary's longstanding tradition of making lamingtons.
"We started making them in 1978, in our hospital every week from May until October," she said.
"All the buildings behind the hospital were being demolished to make room for a new hospital, where rooms would be needed for storage," Ms Smith said.
After four decades of dedicated service, the Auxiliary has decided to retire the tradition.
"After 40 years of making lamingtons, we have hung up our aprons after many thousands of dozens of lamingtons," Ms Smith said.
"We thank all those people who supported us over all those years," she said.
"We could not have survived without your commitments, plus enjoying our special lamington day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.