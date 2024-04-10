A new era for Seiki exchange

Last week, St Raphael's Catholic School welcomed Principal Senda, International Exchange Director Hidekazu Tomistuka, and English teacher Matthew Wright from Seikei Secondary School in Tokyo, Japan, marking the beginning of an exciting partnership.
Principal Senda reached out to St Raphael's Catholic School to explore the possibility of continuing the longstanding exchange program that has spanned 54 years in Cowra.
The Seikei-Cowra Exchange Program, established by the late Ab Oliver five decades ago, aimed to mend the ties between Cowra and Japan post-World War II.
This exchange initiative has proven highly successful, offering Cowra and Seikei students a remarkable opportunity to immerse themselves in another culture, learn a new language, and forge lifelong friendships.
The recent visit marked the start of a promising relationship between St Raphael's Catholic School and Seikei Secondary School, with both institutions eagerly anticipating the enriching experiences that await their students.
While the year-long exchange program is still in its infancy, a short-term stay is set to kick off this year, with 16 students from Seikei High School journeying to Cowra in late July.
They will reside with St Raphael's families and partake in the 80th Anniversary of the Cowra POW Camp Breakout.
In the following year, St Raphael's students will reciprocate the visit, immersing themselves in Japanese culture and daily school life at Seikei High School, coinciding with the celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the Cowra-Seikei Exchange.
During the visit, St Raphael's Catholic School hosted Principal Senda, Hidekazu Tomistuka, and Matthew Wright, affirming the continuation of this invaluable exchange program.
The guests from Seikei were given a tour of the school's Secondary Athletics Carnival and its impressive facilities.
Both St Raphael's Catholic School and Seikei High School are brimming with excitement about the extraordinary opportunities that lie ahead for their students.
This partnership not only strengthens cultural understanding but also fosters global citizenship among the students, preparing them for a interconnected world where cooperation and collaboration are paramount.
The exchange program serves as a beacon of friendship and goodwill, embodying the spirit of unity and mutual respect between Cowra and Japan.
