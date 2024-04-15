Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tapua takes out top dog

By Eliza Spencer
April 16 2024 - 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woodstock breeders Tapua Labradors have taken out best of breed and best puppy dog at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.