Tapua takes out top dog

Woodstock breeders Tapua Labradors have taken out best of breed and best puppy dog at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.
Breeder Pauline Gill said the awards were an important recognition of the essential work that the medical alert and assistance dogs do each day.
"To put them up to the judges, and against other people with show dogs ... to me it's an acknowledgement that our dogs are producing quality assistance dogs and are good looking dogs," she said.
The dogs, which are bred primarily for their use as working assistance dogs, hold the traditional certified DNA profiles, with chocolate, black and white labrador colours.
The kennel is run by Pauline Gill and Peter Levett
"I was pretty chuffed to be amongst the quality dogs shown at Sydney Royal. There are some of the best bred dogs located right here in Cowra and surrounding regions. Our local club should be very proud. It's a real feather in their cap," she said.
"As much as they're beautiful, people appreciate them, the judges appreciate them, but at the end of the day these are operational, working dogs."
Tapua 'Dream Big' Abby took out best of breed for Neuter Bitch, and won the Neuter Bitch Challenge. While retired from the Tapua breeding program, Gill said her work continues as an education dog, visiting schools to teach children how to safely interact with animals.
Young Tapua 'Dream Catcher' Koa was awarded for best class 3 puppy dog, at just over six months old. His future as a potential stud dog is already showing, with an excellent response to training.
The strong lineages of the Tapua pups has led to a waitlist of more than twenty people in need of assistance dogs waiting for upcoming litters, Gill said.
"We are known by our dogs, people come to me if they need a helping hand," she said. "The value of the dog is in the hands of the person."
