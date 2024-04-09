Eisteddfod program now available online

The program for the 70th Annual Cowra Eisteddfod has been completed and is available online.
Printed copies will be available soon.
The Eisteddfod will commence with the Speech & Drama Sections on May 1.
All Speech Sections will be held at Club Cowra and will include Solo Recitation - School Verse Choirs and Short Skits.
Admission to each session will be $8 for adults and $4 for children.
All other disciplines will be held at the Civic Centre - and will commence on May 13, with Instrumental Sections.
Record entries have been received in the School Bands Sections which should be an exciting day of entertainment, with bands coming from Canberra as well as many central west schools as well as St Raphael's and Cowra public schools.
This will be followed by the Vocal Sections with 19 singers vying for the coveted Patricia Fagan Operatic Aria with prize money of over $16,000.
Adjudicator for the Vocal Sections this year will be the renowned Jonathon Welsh AM.
Jonathon is well known as the conductor of the "Choir of Hard Knocks".
At the end of the Vocal Sections Mr Jonathon Welsh will remain in Cowra for an extra couple of days.
He will be conducting a Vocal Workshop for anyone interested - on Monday May 20.
Then on Tuesday, May 21 there will be a social evening at Club Cowra for anyone who would like to be involved in meeting Mr Welsh and/or being involved in a instantaneous Pub Choir.
More information about these two functions will be available later.
Keep your eye on the Cowra Eisteddfod Facebook page.
The Dancing Sections of the Cowra Eisteddfod will commence on Monday, May 20- and will run for 14 days straight.
Record entries have been received in the dancing this year and extra days were needed.
Two adjudicators have been engaged to handle the record number of entries.
Pamela Cramp will adjudicate from May 20 to 26 - which will include 10 and 12yrs, School Groups and the exciting Dance Group Weekend.
Christopher Favaloro who will adjudicate from May 27 to June 2.
This will include the 5 to 8yrs, 14yrs and Open - including all the Senior Championships and Scholarships.
Volunteers are needed urgently to assist in the daily running of the eisteddfod.
If you are able to help with one - or more sessions over thethree weeks of the eisteddfod - you can fill in a form on the Cowra Eisteddfod webpage or email committee@cowraeisteddfod.com.au - with day/s that you can help.
Any session/s that you can give a hand, will be greatly appreciated.
All sessions of the Eisteddfod are open for public attendance.
Session tickets are available at the door - Adults $8 - Child $4. Season Tickets are available for $50 - which covers any session during the 3 weeks(except Dance Group Weekend & the Concert on June 7.
Tickets for the Group Dance weekend will be available on line - and release date will be announced at a later date. Group Weekend tickets will be $10 per session.
The committee is very excited to present the 70th Anniversary Eisteddfod- and will be celebrating this milestone with a special function later in the year. Special banners have been organised for display - and 70th stickers will be placed on every certificate as a memento.
You are invited to be part of the 70th Anniversary Eisteddfod - as a member,
Sponsor, volunteer, audience member, workshop participant or with a donation of food for morning/afternoon teas. We would love you all to be part of this special year.
