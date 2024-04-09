Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Eisteddfod program now available online

By Jan Munday
April 10 2024 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adjudicator for the Vocal Sections at this year's Cowra Eisteddfod will be the renowned Jonathon Welsh AM.
Adjudicator for the Vocal Sections at this year's Cowra Eisteddfod will be the renowned Jonathon Welsh AM.

The program for the 70th Annual Cowra Eisteddfod has been completed and is available online.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.