$1000 fine and driving ban

A Cowra woman charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and driving disqualified has been banned from driving for a further six months
Rebecca Jane Abbott, 26, of Liverpool Street, was also fined when she appeared in the Local Court on March 24, $1000 for the driving offence and $150 for contravening the order.
"She realises she should have had someone else drive the vehicle," Abbott's solicitor admitted to the court.
Abbott was charged after police attended a Cowra property and saw her leaving in a motor vehicle on December 27 last year.
The property was the residence of a person she was ordered under the AVO not to contact.
Asked why she was there Abbott told police "I don't want to answer that".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.