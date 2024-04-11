Lowe-Tarbert gains award

Cowra's Nicole Lowe-Tarbert garners international recognition as the March 2024 International Athlete of the Month by the IWUF, showcasing her exceptional talent and resilience in martial arts competitions worldwide.
This prestigious recognition underscores Nicole's exceptional talent and dedication to her craft.
With victories at prestigious events like the Muaythai Australia National Championships and upcoming appearances at the IFMA Senior World Championships and World Sanda Cup, Nicole's journey serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence in martial arts.
Looking ahead, Nicole is gearing up for another thrilling challenge as she prepares to compete in a rigorous four-girl eliminator at War on the North Shore 50.
On Friday, April 5 at the North Sydney Leagues Club in the War on the North Shore 50, 4 Girl Eliminator Niclole showcased her exceptional talent and resilience.
Nicole competed in the nights main event, the K1 four-girl eliminator.
Fighting twice in one night, Nicole's performance was nothing short of spectacular.
In her first bout, Nicole displayed remarkable skill and determination as she dominated her opponent, asserting her presence in the ring with precision and confidence.
Her victory was a testament to her dedication and hard work in training.
Although the second bout didn't unfold as planned, Nicole's fighting spirit never wavered.
Engaging in a heart-pounding showdown until the final bell, she exhibited true sportsmanship and resilience.
Nicole's remarkable achievements wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of her coach Anthony Wharton, corner crew and training partners, along with the Cowra, Orange and KRMAS communities.
Beyond this, Nicole's schedule is packed with high-stakes competitions on the global stage.
She has been selected to represent Australia at the 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships to be held in Patras, Greece, from May 31 to June 10, 2024.
Following this, Nicole will be vying for top honours at the 2024 World Sanda Cup, slated to be held in Melbourne from November 22 to 24th, 2024.
Nicole's journey to this point has been marked by remarkable achievements and accolades.
Notably, she emerged victorious at the 2024 Muaythai Australia National Championships held at Tallebudgera, securing a gold medal in her weight division.
This triumph has earned her a well-deserved spot on the roster for the upcoming IFMA Senior World Championships in Greece.
With a string of successes under her belt in 2023, including a debut boxing bout win at the Battle in the Bush 8 and a bronze medal at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas; and a Silver medal at the 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, Nicole's star continues to rise in the world of martial arts.
Nicole's martial arts journey began in 2008 when she started training in Karate with Kumiai Ryu at the age of 7.
Over the years, she has expanded her repertoire to include Muay Thai and Sanda, training extensively under the guidance of esteemed coaches such as Tasshi Anthony Wharton and Renshi Robert Williams.
Nicole's dedication to her craft is evident in her relentless pursuit of excellence, including intensive training sessions at renowned facilities like the Sityodtong Muay Thai Boxing Camp in Pattaya, Thailand.
As Nicole continues to make her mark on the global stage, her story serves as an inspiration.
