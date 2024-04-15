Cowra Guardian
Man placed in handcuffs after police respond to report

April 15 2024 - 1:19pm
In a Cowra Local Court appearance, 42-year-old man, Andrew Lesley Carr of Dowell Street, pleaded guilty to breaching an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), resulting in a $500 fine.

