Man placed in handcuffs after police respond to report

In a Cowra Local Court appearance, 42-year-old man, Andrew Lesley Carr of Dowell Street, pleaded guilty to breaching an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), resulting in a $500 fine.
Represented by solicitor Lara Martyn-France, Carr, the court heard, may have misunderstood the end date of the AVO.
Ms Martyn-France highlighted that such occurrences were "not common" and emphasised that Carr's background should not "be a general vehicle of deterrence".
Despite Ms Martyn-France's arguments, Magistrate Vivian Swain stressed the need for deterrence, stating, "Mr. Carr needs to be deterred".
According to police facts presented in court, the incident occurred about 10pm on March 5, 2024, when Carr and the victim were at the victim's residence.
Police said, Carr had consumed an unknown amount of alcohol during this time.
Police reported that an argument ensued between Carr and the victim over a domestic violence incident that occurred 12 months prior.
The facts revealed the argument escalated when Carr became aggressive in the living room, prompting the victim to retreat to another room and lock the door.
According to the facts, upon the victim's call to the police, Carr forcibly entered the locked room, continuing the argument.
Police said, when they arrived about 10.10pm, they found Carr at the front of the residence, visibly affected by alcohol and displaying agitation and argumentativeness.
The facts revealed when the victim attempted to speak with police, Carr became aggressive and attempted to prevent communication between them.
Police said, Carr approached the officers, leading to physical restraint and placement in handcuffs.
