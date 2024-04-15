Hunter 'posted' illegal acts

Two hunters, one of whom posted images of their offences on social media, have been fined for entering private land to hunt for feral pigs.
The men entered the property without the permission of the owner.
They appeared in Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.
Nathan Robert Skeers, 33 of Parkes, and Steven Geoffrey Porter, 41 of Cowra, plead guilty to the offences.
Skeers of Fisher Street, Parkes was charged with three counts and Porter of Lynch Street, Cowra four.
Porter was also charged with one count of hunting on Crown Land.
Magistrate Vivien Swain fined the men $500 on each count of entering private land to hunt.
She found the charge of hunting on Crown Land by Porter proven put took no further action.
Solicitor Alessandro Albanese, representing the Department of Regional NSW, told the court "these offences relate to the safety of the hunters themselves and home owners and whatever might be on that private property".
"The offenders had knowledge that what they were doing was wrong," Mr Albanese said.
"It wasn't an impulse on one occasion. It occurred over somewhat of a prolonged period," he said.
Skeers was fined a total of $1500 and Porter $2000.
Neither men had been before a court previously.
During sentencing Magistrate Vivien Swain said she accepted both men were remorseful but added action needed to be taken to deter the offenders and others from entering private land to hunt without the permission of an owner.
NSW DPI facts presented to the court revealed the men entered a property known as "Bald Hills" on September 2, September 17, October 7 last year t hunt for feral pigs.
"Bald Hills" is located along the bank of the Abercrombie River.
NSW DPI said Porter also entered "Bald Hills" on another occasion and a Crown Reserve alongside "Bald Hills" on a separate occasion.
At least 10 feral pigs were killed using a bow and arrow during the hunting trips.
The "Bald Hill's property is bordered to the south and southwest by the Abercrombie River with Porter and Skeers accessing the property by boat from Wyangala Dam.
NSW DPI Hunting were alerted to the hunting after receiving information from the owner of the property who discovered pig carcasses and a arrow shaft on "Bald Hills".
DPI said the owner had also discovered pictures on social media of the two men dressed in camouflage clothing with feral pig carcasses.
On December 7 last year NSW DPI executed a search warrant at the home of one of the men and seized an Apple I Phone and GPS unit.
Images and text message discussions of the offending were located on the I Phone and data from the GPS showed the men had been at the location of the offences.
