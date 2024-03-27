Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Important Cowra water update - flouride system offline

By Newsroom
March 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Important Cowra water update - flouride system offline
Important Cowra water update - flouride system offline

Cowra Shire Council is advising consumers connected to the Cowra water supply that the fluoride dosing system at the Cowra water treatment plant has been non-operational since January, 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.