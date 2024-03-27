Cowra Guardian
Creating a visual storyline

March 27 2024 - 12:35pm
Parkes-based Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe will showcase her work at the Cowra Micro Gallery during April.
Artists of Cowra East (ACE) and Cowra Micro are presenting "Interconnections" with Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe from Saturday, March 30 in the gallery at the Cowra Railway Station.

