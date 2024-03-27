Creating a visual storyline

Artists of Cowra East (ACE) and Cowra Micro are presenting "Interconnections" with Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe from Saturday, March 30 in the gallery at the Cowra Railway Station.
The gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday's from 10am to 12.30pm.
"My studio-based research and practice intertwines a visual narrative of my Wiradjuri continuum to languages, culture, and traditional artefact forms," Ms Sharpe said.
As a Wiradjuri artist, Ms Sharpe says being on Wiradjuri country allows her to connect to her ancestors and Mother Earth who provide her with natural grasses and inspiration.
"My journey of creating contemporary fibre artworks that represent Wiradjuri cultural artefacts and Yindyamarra (respect) for Mother Earth, is evolving," she said.
Her environmental arts practice combines the use of repurposed mediums such as data and electrical cables along with natural fibres such as grasses.
"The fusion of contemporary and historical Wiradjuri weaving customs with reclaimed post-industrial materials creates a visual story that comments on present day environmental issues and transforms the objects into contemporary sculptural forms," Ms Sharpe said.
She uses cables discarded from modern communications technologies which she believes strengthens the metaphor of communicating traditional weaving practices in a contemporary context.
Ms Sharpe has completed a Master of Visual Arts, Contemporary Australia Indigenous Art (CAIA), (QCA), Bachelor of Fine Arts (QCA), and associated Diploma of Creative Industries.
