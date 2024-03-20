Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Regional crime inquiry finally underway

March 21 2024 - 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke meeting with the Shadow Police Minister Paul Toole in her office in Parliament House, following news an inquiry into regional crime will soon get underway.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke meeting with the Shadow Police Minister Paul Toole in her office in Parliament House, following news an inquiry into regional crime will soon get underway.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said common sense has finally prevailed with the announcement today that a parliamentary inquiry into regional crime will soon get underway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.