Regional crime inquiry finally underway

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said common sense has finally prevailed with the announcement today that a parliamentary inquiry into regional crime will soon get underway.
Ms Cooke said she has backed calls for the inquiry since it was first raised by the Country Mayors Association last October.
"I spoke again in parliament this week on the urgent need for a bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry into regional crime, and I'm relieved the government has finally listened to our concerns, and has woken up to the seriousness of the situation we're facing in the regions," Ms Cooke said.
"While I wholeheartedly welcome this important and much needed intervention into the problems around crime in the regions, I am disappointed that it took the government this long to acknowledge the problem, and to agree to doing something about it.
"Essentially, we are now six months behind where we could have been if the government had only listened to those of us giving a voice to residents in regional communities, who are tired of being treated like second-class citizens when it comes to law and order.
"The bottom line is that nothing short of a bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry will properly address the issues around regional crime, and get to the bottom of what's causing the anti-social behaviour, the support services that are available, the deterrence measures that are needed, and the level and allocation of police resources.
"Today's announcement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of those who have long championed the need for an inquiry, including the Country Mayors Association led by Chair Mayor Jamie Chaffey, the Police Association, NSW Farmers, the CWA, the Shadow Police Minister, and other key members of the Opposition.
"Recent statistics from the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics & Research confirmed what those of us who live and work in the regions, already know: that when it comes to crime in NSW, it is far worse in regional and rural areas, than in Sydney.
"With an inquiry now confirmed, the work can finally begin on finding lasting solutions to combat these problems and provide our rural and regional communities with the peace of mind they deserve," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.