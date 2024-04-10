OzFish partners with Wyangala manager

Reflections Holidays which manages the holiday park at Wyangala Dam has partnered with OzFish to help recreational anglers and communities improve the health of their rivers, lakes and estuaries.
The partnership between Reflections and OzFish, the only fishing conservation charity in Australia, will identify projects that will improve fish habitats on Reflections Holidays parks across NSW.
"All waterways need some level of habitat restoration," Renee Ferenc of OzFish told the Cowra Guardian.
"What does that look like and what are the possibilities with Wyangala Dam, we haven't gone down that path with Reflections.
"In the initial stages we are putting our tackle bins in all of the parks."
Anglers at Wyangala Dam can expect to see the bins in coming months.
"The bins are a big deal, they're not happening much in the fishing world," Ms Ferenc said. "We're trying to put them in places where fishing happens regularly so angers don't have to go anywhere to put their rubbish."
The bins can be used for any tackle, except rods, including line, hooks, plastic packaging, anything that's rubbish.
'We get our volunteers to collect it and we sort out what can be recycled."
OzFish, Ms Ferenc said, is looking to work with recycling partners to turn this into products for the fishing industry.
"We'll probably use the bins in the long term to collect things like illegal yabbie traps, knowing they're not going to go into landfill.
"Everything will have a second life. We have some volunteers who like to restore lures. We package them up for fishing charities. They need gear all of the time."
OzFish CEO Craig Copeland said the charity encouraged fishers to take an active role in caring for their favourite fishing spots.
"At OzFish, we believe in the power of partnerships and community to drive positive change and this partnership will help deliver significant actions to restore fish habitat in some of Australia's premier fishing destinations," Mr Copeland said.
"The core outcome is healthier waterways and better fishing - it's as simple as that."
Ms Ferenc said while the initial project for OzFish was the installation of tackle bins "there are opportunities for lots restoration work".
"It could be resnagging. We've often done this in dams, it just really depends on the legalities in each location of what we can and can't do in the particular areas," she said.
"The partnership means we have now got better access.
"One of the struggles we have is getting access to the land. This opportunity with Reflections gives us the opportunity to do work really quickly.
"We don't have to jump through two years of paperwork and approvals. We can do it now.
"We'll be going to each of the parks and asking 'what else do you want'.
"The opportunities to run sustainable fishing comps is also on the agenda long term.
"All of those conversations are happening right now," Ms Ferenc said.
Reflections Holidays CEO, Nick Baker, said the OzFish partnership would be activated across its 40 holiday parks and camp grounds it manages and the 45 nature reserves it cares for across NSW.
"By leaning on the nous that OzFish has as a leader of fishing conservation in Australia we will be able to make a real difference by not only encouraging anglers to help protect our waterways but also by developing projects in areas that need a helping hand," Mr Baker said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.