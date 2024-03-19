Man dies in two vehicle fatal accident near Cowra

A man died following a two-vehicle crash near Cowra on Tuesday morning.
Police said about 7.20am on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, emergency services were called to the Mid Western Highway, about 10km west of Cowra, following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a Mazda Sedan and a Ford Ranger.
The driver of the Mazda - a man aged 34 - was trapped for a short time before he was released and transported by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Cowra airport.
Police said the man died during the trip to the airport.
The driver of the Ford - a woman aged 53 - was taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory testing and observation.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Chifley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.