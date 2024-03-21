Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

100 years since the green officially opened

By Sharen Hubber
March 22 2024 - 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday, March 16 marked 100 years since the first bowl was delivered on our local greens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.