100 years since the green officially opened

Saturday, March 16 marked 100 years since the first bowl was delivered on our local greens.
From very humble beginnings in 1923, a band of very enthusiastic volunteers set about filling a massive gorge traversing the current site using a horse drawn scarifier, grader and dray as well as a variety of hand tools supplied by the council.
The greens were officially opened on the March 16, 1924 by then Mayor E P Todhunter. Gentlemen played bowls on the front green and the top green was rented to the ladies croquet club.
The first clubhouse, a weatherboard structure, was built in 1925, later converted to a greenkeepers shed when the new clubhouse was built on the current sight. During the Depression and post war eras everyone was struggling so the board and members dipped in their own pockets and held regular fund raising dances on the top green to keep the club alive.
It wasn't until August 1957 that ladies were granted one afternoon a week to play but the clubhouse was strictly off limits.
1962 saw the ladies gain an extra afternoon a week and still play to this day on Tuesday and Thursday. Ladies were also granted use of the clubhouse and all it's facilities at this time.
We have this dedicated group of men and women and those that followed to thank for the wonderful club and facilities we enjoy today.
Bowlers wore a variety of uniforms from many eras of bowls for this special day on our local greens.
Life member and our most senior bowler, Shirley Flint, delivered the jack to get play under way.
Coming out on top of the ladder for the day was the team of J Probert, M Nicholls and B Morgan.
Runners up were D Antaw, P Druery and S Treasure.
Third place went a pairs combination of D Bohanna and M Baldwin.
Round winners were S Davis and R Oliver and S Sculthorpe, S Lauritzen and G Nicholls.
A great day of celebration was had by all.
Our last pennant practice, before the season commences on April 7, will be held on Sunday March 24. Final teams will be listed after this day.
Ladies triples nominations are on the board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.