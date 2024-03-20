Emilie plays a big role in Rams grand final

The Western Rams triumphed in the Women's Country Championship grand final, securing an undefeated season, with help from Cowra's Emilie Browne.
The Rams clinched the grand final victory, with Emilie making a contribution by scoring one of the team's six tries.
The win capped of a stellar season for the Kevin Grimshaw coached Western Rams who enjoyed a stellar season.
"It was really exciting and such a big achievement," Emilie said after the win.
Facing off against the North Coast Bulldogs, the Western Rams emerged victorious with a final score of 28-12.
"There was a point there where we thought we were going to go down because they scored a few tries on us," Emilie said.
"But we ended up coming out with the 28-12 victory, which was really exciting.
"It was a really great feeling knowing we had won the grand final," Emilie said.
"We didn't play as hard as what we could have, but we stuck it out and still did really well."
Starring for the Rams on the wing Emilie's try played a crucial role in securing the Rams' triumph.
"It's definitely a big achievement for me," she said.
The match was played on Saturday, March 16, at Woy Woy.
Emilie, who only started playing tackle football last year with the Woodbridge Cup women's team, has demonstrated fast learning and skill development in the game.
Despite initial nerves about joining a team with more seasoned players at the beginning of the 2024 season, Emilie has embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly and stood out in the team.
"I definitely feel like I've improved just from playing with the Western Rams," Emilie said.
"I am really proud of myself and I am really glad that I did it."
Alicia Earsman from Canowindra lead the competitions try scorers with five tries, while Emilie followed closely behind with four tries.
Emilie also ranked among the top three point scorers, with 16 points, trailing behind Alicia, who had gained a total of 20 points.
"Its been a big journey but it's been worth it, which is really good," Emilie said.
"I knew I was up there, but I knew I wasn't on top."
Due to a lack of opportunities in the area, Emilie has no plans continuing tackle football until the Woodbridge season at the end of the year begins.
"There isn't many options for tackle football, so I probably won't go back until the Woodbridge season starts up again," she said.
In round one, the Western Rams secured a victory against the Riverina Bulls with a final score of 68-6 at Laurie Daley Oval on February 25.
In round three, the Rams were victorious again against the Monaro Colts with a final score of 20-10 at Les Boyd Oval on March 10.
