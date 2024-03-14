Earsman picked for the NSW Country women's side

Playing backyard footy with her older brothers Aaron and Kane has had a positive impact on Alicia Earsman's path to selection in the NSW Country Women's Rugby League team.
"They toughened me up, didn't do me any favours," Alicia said ahead of going into camp with the NSW Country side in Sydney this week ahead of the 2024 Harvey Norman NRL Women's Championship.
A regular face with Canowindra Tigers League Tag teams since the age of 15 and with Woodbridge tackle teams for the past four years 26 year-old Alicia was selected for the NSW Country side following her standout performances with the Western Rams.
The Rams wrapped up their NSW Country Championship campaign in the final of that competition played at Woy Woy on Saturday where they walked away with the grand final victory.
Alicia has been packing down in the front row for Rams but historically has played in the halves before switching to the forwards this year after taking a break from football in 2023.
"It kind of just happened", Alicia said of her selection.
"I took a year off league last year because I was just a bit burnt out and I've had a really awesome year, it just been fun, hasn't felt like work at all.
"With footy around this area you pretty much play the whole year, there is no off-season if you play rugby as well.
"I played lock for Woodbridge and then the coach put me in the front row for the Rams," Alicia said.
"I really like it, to be honest.
"It's a different role, five-eighth involved a lot of organising play whereas in the middle I get to do a little bit of that with the forwards but its predominantly defence and basically hitting the ball up."
While not modelling herself on anyone in the game playing in the halves is something Alicia believes has allowed her to take extra skills into her new role in the forwards.
"I've definitely taken some skills and things I've learnt in the halves and adapted that to my game in the forwards," she said.
"And my coach in the Rams hasn't pigeon holed me, he's just said to play my own game and if I see an opportunity to take it, which has been really good," Alicia said.
