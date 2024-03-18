Leadership renewal and exciting plans

Cowra's largest and oldest disability support service, Ability Network (formerly Cowra Special Needs), has announced the appointment of a new CEO and leadership team, a new Chairman and two new board members as part of an exciting renewal process designed to set the organisation up for future success.
Shane Kruger, a Registered Nurse with more than 30 years experience in health and human services, including senior roles at Medibank, Aspen Medical and Lifeline, has been appointed the organisations new CEO.
Mr Kruger's focus will be on building on the future strategy for the organisation as well as bringing together a newly refreshed leadership team and supervising the construction of the new Lyall Street facility.
He previously served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Ability Network.
Annie Crastie has been promoted to the role of Deputy CEO, with her role focussed on building relationships with Ability Network's clients and family members, as well as funders, regulatory compliance, and building new programs focussed on Cowra's disability community needs.
Tegan Mackey joins Ability Network as General Manger - Finance from a role in disability finances working for the Lithgow Information & Neighbourhood Centre.
Tegan is a CPA with extensive experience in audit and financial management within the community and disability sectors.
Kristie Reid has been promoted to Manager - Disability - with her role entirely focussed on delivery of the disability services and programs Ability Network is well known for.
Angela Raptis has also been promoted to Manager - Support Services - with her role directed towards managing all the functions that support our disability operations including fleet and facility maintenance, respite and transport bookings, rostering and admin support.
Kerry Pittman also joins the leadership team on Project & Change Manager, with her role focussed on process and data improvements and efficiency, as well as digital implementation for client records and other improvements. Kerry comes to Ability Network with over 40 years experience in senior project leadership roles at Medibank and in the disability sector.
The Ability Network Board has also had a refresh with Ruth Fagan stepping down as Chair to be Deputy Chair on her election as mayor of Cowra late last year.
Jim Morgan (CEO Morgan Insurance) has been elected as chairman, and the board has been joined by Kylie Wright-Ford (an accomplished Non-Executive Director and experienced CEO) as treasurer and Rachel Roberts (Principal and Solicitor at Roberts & Co and former Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company).
Rounding out the Board is its experienced secretary Genevieve Chamberlain with Ruth Fagan as deputy chair.
Mr Kruger said it is an exciting and transformative time at Ability Network.
"Construction of a Disability Community Hub in our Lyall Street premises will commence soon and this will be a first for the Cowra community, with facilities for day program activities for our disability participants, col-ocated on a single site with our respite services in Lyall Street," Mr Kruger said.
"Our Lyall Street respite care facility (STA) provides four bedrooms for overnight, short- and medium-term respite care, and includes a small farm environment with chickens, sheep, vege gardens and a crafts and woodworking shed for the enjoyment of our participants.
"No one in our region, perhaps NSW, provides this small farm-like environment for respite care.
"We have also recently purchased five new vehicles with two of them converted for wheelchair transport. This investment and our annual fleet renewal program is designed to improve safety and comfort for our disability participants.
"The organisation is investigating the establishment of Supported Independent Living (SIL) or "Group Homes", as well as the potential to build a hydrotherapy pool for the Lyall Street premises. And our social-enterprise Cafe in Kendall Street is going from strength to strength.
Mr Kruger said Ability Network is also looking to foster closer relationships with other organisations in the community that participate in disability care.
"We are also seeking new Support Workers to join our team. These are important and highly rewarding roles that can bring real change to people's lives," he said.
"With more than 65 participants and 50 staff, we are growing to become a significant employer in the region and our aim is to provide the best possible service and support to our clients and their families."
