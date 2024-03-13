Dragons win Challenge final

With just a 15 minute break between their semi final victory and Sunday's Western League Tag Challenge final the Young Cherrypickers were always going to have the odds stacked against them.
Early round wins over the Trundle Boomers, 18-0 and Blayney Bears, 10-0 earnt the Cherrypickers a semi final spot which saw them defeat Eugowra 8-6 after trailing 6-4 at the half time break.
The win meant the Pickers were forced to back up just 15 minutes later against a red hot Mudgee Dragons team which hadn't conceded a try on their way to the final played on Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval.
A slow start would prove costly for the jaded Pickers with player of the tournament India Draper scoring two converted first half tries to give the Dragons a 12-0 lead at the break.
While the Pickers kept the Dragons scoreless in the second half they were unable to penetrate a rock solid Mudgee defensive line which kept all of its opponents scoreless for the tournament.
The Dragons made their way into Sunday's final with earlier wins over CSU Bathurst, 20-0, Grenfell Goannas 18-0, Cargo Blue Heelers 30-0 and a semi final win over tournament hosts Canowindra 4-0.
"Today is about putting female athletes on a pedestal," tournament organiser Andrew Pull said.
"I have no doubt you did that today with some fantastic displays of athleticism," he told the players at Sunday's presentation ceremony.
It wasn't a good day for the Cowra Magpies.
A new look side missing several key players the Magpies were defeated 12-0 by Manildra Rhinos, 8-4 by Wellington Cowboys and 12-4 by Eugowra.
"That was probably our best effort of the day. With the ball the girls looked absolutely beautiful," he said.
"They were good in attack too, they just got on the edges.
"We were probably a bit quite in defence and what that did was give us a staggered line, isolating our wingers.
"Great way to finish the carnival, it was so much better," Garlick said.
Results
Peak Hill 4 - Canowindra 4.
Mudgee 20 - CSU 0.
Cargo Blue Heelers 4 - Grenfell Goannas 0.
Manildra Rhinos 12 - Cowra 0.
Eugowra 14 - Wellington 8.
Molong Bulls 0 - Blayney 0.
Orange United 6 - Peak Hill 0.
Mudgee 18 - Grenfell 0.
Cargo 13 - CSU 12.
Wellington 8 - Cowra 4.
Eugowra 12 - Manildra 6.
Trundle 8 - Molong 0.
Canowindra 20 - Orange United 0.
Mudgee 30 - Cargo 0.
CSU 6 - Grenfell 0.
Manildra 4 - Wellington 0
Eugowra 12 - Cowra 4.
Young 4 - Molong 0.
Trundle 6 - Blayney 0.
Semi final 1 - Mudgee 4 - Canowindra 0.
Semi final 2 - Young 8 - Eugowra 6.
Final - Mudgee 12 - Young 0.
A bye will be required in the 2024 Woodbridge Cup following the withdrawal last week of the Condobolin Rams from the competition.
It became apparent in mid February the Rams were struggling with the club putting out a call for more players.
"The commitment shown ahead of the season has been sub-par and is not promising for the future of the club," the Rams posted on social media.
Supporters of the Rams, who finished third in last year's competition, received the news they were dreading when the club posted on March 3 that it was officially withdrawing from the competition.
The withdrawal included the Ramettes who had originally been able to increase their numbers at training.
