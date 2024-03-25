Cowra dancer welcomes PNG Prime Minister

Cowra has been represented in the heart of the nation, with Cowra High student Kristy Bell joining the Yukkumbruk Dreaming dancers at Parliament House.
Kristy joined Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal dancers to welcome the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, and his wife to Canberra.
The dance troupe performed traditional dances and a welcome to country, and a smoking ceremony marking Marape's visit.
Janet Bell, Kristy's mother, said the opportunity to welcome international visitors was an honour.
"It's a massive deal, it was daunting at first because we didn't know what to expect," she said.
"Kristy's a natural, all the girls are naturals, they got up there and did what they had to do."
Mrs Bell said Kristy's invitation to join the Canberra-based troupe highlights her years of experience dancing since primary school at Mulyan, and now at Cowra High School.
"I'm extremely proud," she said.
Serena Williams, who founded Yukkumbruk Dream dance troupe with her brother, said meeting with international dignitaries was "natural protocol".
"I was really at ease," she said.
"We all have our roles and our responsibilities to our own people, this is a protocol that has been happening for 60,000 years."
The dance troupe has featured families from across Cowra and Canberra, helping to foster respectful relationships between government officials and visitors travelling to the capital.
"When people are welcomed in this manner, through some of the oldest traditions, there are better relationships for government at the end of the day," she said.
"It's an everyday part of life here for me as a Ngunnawal Elder."
Cowra High School was unavailable for comment, but shared their congratulations to Kristy on social media expressing how proud the school is of her.
This article has been amended to reflect Ngunnawal as the traditional owners of the lands across Canberra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.