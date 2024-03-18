A show of Italian culture

In celebration of the Cowra Festival of International Understanding, the Cowra Civic Centre is set to immerse audiences in the richness of Italian culture through a captivating showcase of films.
Kicking off the lineup is 'Dante', a poignant biography and history film set in Italy in 1330.
Directed by Giovanni Boccaccio, the film follows the journey of Giovanni Boccaccio as he searches for his daughter Beatrice, delivering 10 gold florins as compensation for unjust exile.
Showtimes are scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 pm and Sunday, March 24, at 3:00 pm.
Next on the agenda is 'Hammamet', a gripping biography and drama that delves into the final months of the life of controversial politician Bettino Craxi.
Directed by Francesco Rosi, the film explores Craxi's exile to Tunisia following his involvement in a major Italian judicial investigation.
Screenings will take place on Monday, March 18, at 6:30 pm and Sunday, March 24, at 5:00 pm.
Highlighted among the showcase is the Cannes Film Festival winner 'Facciamo Paradiso', a captivating comedy and drama chronicling the life of Claudia Bertelli.
Directed by Carlo Verdone, the film follows Claudia's journey from her participation in the '68 protests to her role as a conflicted mother amidst the challenges of modernism.
Showtimes for 'Facciamo Paradiso' are scheduled for Sunday, March 17, at 1:00 pm and Sunday, March 24, at 1:00 pm.
Rounding off the showcase is the action-adventure epic 'Gladiator', set in Roman times.
Directed by Ridley Scott, the film follows the story of a former general turned gladiator, whose rise to fame in the arena threatens the stability of the Roman Empire.
Screenings will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 4:00 pm and Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 pm.
