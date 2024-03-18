Embracing food of Italy

Cowra's Festival of International Understanding creates the perfect platform to learn about other countries, their people, and their culture, something that has not been lost on Club Cowra head chef Pat Johnson.
The food culture is a huge part of the DNA of all countries around the world and Italy certainly has a food culture that is visible right around the world.
Pat and his team have been taking a closer look at the makeup of Italian food and how they can help bring an authentic Italian experience to Club Cowra members in the lead up to and during the 2024 Festival of International Understanding.
"We are a principle sponsor of this years Festival," said Pat.
"We are really excited to be able to embrace a different food experience and bring that to the table in celebration of such an influential food culture. We have a great team here and any opportunity to expand our minds and attitudes toward our food will be taken with both hands."
Pat's training in Italian cuisine and with the input of his team of chefs Bobby, Julie, Harley and Sonny the staff are putting together a few dishes that will feature in our everyday menus as well as a three course fine dining night to be held on March 28.
"There is such a huge programme throughout the festival" said Chef Julie McMahon "So we thought we would hold off and take some inspiration from the whole event to incorporate into our night".
International flavour is something that Club Cowra are very proud of and will doing more to incorporate the diverse range of culture represented within their staff.
British expat and chef Bobby Ellis is excited about the opportunities ahead.
"We have so many different countries represented, Chinese, Thai, Indian, British just to name a few," he said.
"It's great to be able to draw from the lives and experience from people right here beside us, it's a really great thing to be a part of".
Recently qualified chef Harley Torok loves the idea of getting a little outside the norm.
"I've just finished my apprenticeship, but the fact is you never stop learning, I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
