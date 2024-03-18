Get a load of these pizzas

When we think of Italian food the first two to come to mind are pizza and pasta.
Cowra residents will get the opportunity to celebrate pizza and have a bit of fun at the same time during the Festival of International Understanding Pizza Eating competition devouring one of 131Pizza Cowra's large pizzas in record time.
Taking place on Saturday, March 23, from 6pm the competition will be held on the main stage at Bryant Park in Cowra as part of the Festival carnival.
Cost to take part is $5 (with extra charges for booking online).
Online entries can be made through Eventbrite website.
Entries close on 20/30/24, and spaces are capped, so first come, first served.
Exciting prizes await the winners of this mouth watering challenge.
