What's on around Cowra and the region

Pitch and Putt
February 15
Wyangala Dam Golf Course will now be offering Pitch & Putt. No time limits, open all day. $5.00 Honesty box. 6 holes of 65 metres or less. Clubs and balls available at the back of the clubhouse if required
Bulla Creek Open Day & Hops Tour
February 17
Summer holidays may be over but you still have your weekends. And, we have your Saturdays sorted. On the beer front, some new beers coming up - our Mexican Lager, Cherry Sour and a cold IPA.
Free farm tour at Rosnay Organic
February 17
Our friends at Rosnay Organic are offering FREE farm tours each weekend out at their organic farm and vineyard! Starting at 10am, walk around Rosnay with Richard or Sam and hear the all about the wonderful history of Rosnay and how it came to be the place it is today.
Cowra Community Markets
February 17
The Cowra Community Markets are held every third Saturday of every month at Sid Kallas Oval with a wide variety of local fresh produce, diverse stallholders and local buskers.
Cowra Tennis Night Competition
February 21
The comp will commence from 6pm every Wednesday and will run to Easter (8 weeks) We have brought the time earlier with the ongoing lights issue. For those struggling to make it at 6pm there will be some lighting available for teams that start later and need to play longer.
Emergency Property Management & Feeding for Natural Disasters
February 22
Join us for a FREE workshop on Emergency Property Management and Feeding for Natural Disasters. Registration is required so please visit: https://brnw.ch/21wG0wB The workshop will be held at DPI Cowra / Pridham Conference Centre, 296 Binni Creek Road, Cowra on 22 February 9 - 11am.
Biker Bash
February 24
Biker Bash Show n Shine Cruise will be held on the corner of Olympic Way and Crowther Street Koorawatha on Private Property we are now looking to the future with optimism to grow, evolve and transpire into a fully catered biker weekend to get away and have a great time.
Seniors Rights Service
February 28
Come along to the Connection Centre for a free morning tea at 11am and engage with special guests speakers who will be delivering relevant and practical information on a variety of topics.
